Ex-divs to take 15.4 points off FTSE 100 on Weds May 9
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 9:57 AM / 5 years ago

Ex-divs to take 15.4 points off FTSE 100 on Weds May 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON May 8 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 15.37 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) Aberdeen Asset 4.40 0.19 Management Antofagasta 12.00 cents 0.11 Antofagasta 24.00 cents 0.23 Special div BP 8.00 3.56 Bunzl 18.30 0.23 G4S 5.11 0.28 GlaxoSmithKline 17.00 3.34 Randgold 40.00 cents 0.09 Resources Rexam 9.70 0.33 Royal Dutch 43.00 cents 3.47 Shell A shares Royal Dutch 43.00 cents 2.56 Shell B shares Unilever 19.81 0.98

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

Avocet Mining 4.20 Bwin.party 1.56 digital CSR 7.10 cents Persimmon 6.00 UK Commercial 1.3125 Property Trust

