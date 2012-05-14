FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 6.4 points off FTSE 100 on Weds May 16
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 9:45 AM / in 5 years

Ex-divs to take 6.4 points off FTSE 100 on Weds May 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 	
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.36 points off 	
the index.  	
        	
 COMPANY                  (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                           (pence)           (points)   
 Glencore Intl.                             10.00 cents       0.33
 HSBC                                        9.00 cents       3.89
 WM Morrison                                 7.53             0.73
 Polymetal International                    20.00 cents       0.14
 J Sainsbury                                11.60             0.86
 Sage Group                                  3.48             0.18
 Whitbread                                  33.75             0.23
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY                  (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Capital & Counties                          1.00
 Carillion                                  11.00
 Computacenter                              10.50
 Derwent London                             21.90
 F&C Commercial Property                     0.50
 Trust                                     
 Inchcape                                    7.40
 Inmarsat                                   24.96 cents
 Provident Financial                        42.30
 SDL                                         5.80

