Ex-divs to take 0.5 points off FTSE 100 on Weds May 23
May 21, 2012 / 9:50 AM / in 5 years

Ex-divs to take 0.5 points off FTSE 100 on Weds May 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 	
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.52 points off 	
the index.  	
        	
 COMPANY                 (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                          (pence)           (points)   
 Carnival Corp.                            25.00 cents       0.13
 International Power                        6.60             0.39
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY                 (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Bellway                                    6.00  
 Balfour Beatty                             5.375
 Dignity                                    9.77
 Diploma                                    4.20
 Euromoney                                  7.00
 Institutional Investor                   
 Lamprell                                   5.03 
 Morgan Crucible                            6.00  
 Premier Farnell                            6.00
 Stobart Group                              4.00

