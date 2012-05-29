FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 4.65 points off FTSE 100 on May 30
May 29, 2012 / 9:48 AM / 5 years ago

Ex-divs to take 4.65 points off FTSE 100 on May 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON May 29 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.65 points off
the index.  	
        	
 COMPANY              (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                       (pence)           (points)   
 AMEC                                   20.30             0.26
 Capital Shopping                       10.00             0.25
 Centres Group                                          
 Marks & Spencer                        10.80             0.66
 National Grid                          25.35             3.48
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY              (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 British Empire                          2.00
 Securities and                        
 General Trust                         
 Britvic                                 5.30
 C&W Communications                      5.33 cents
 Daily Mail &                            5.60
 General Trust                         
 Great Portland                          5.20
 Estates                               
 Intermediate                           13.00
 Capital Group                         
 Rotork                                  4.75

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
