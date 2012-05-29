Ex-divs to take 4.65 points off FTSE 100 on May 30

LONDON May 29 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.65 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) AMEC 20.30 0.26 Capital Shopping 10.00 0.25 Centres Group Marks & Spencer 10.80 0.66 National Grid 25.35 3.48 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND British Empire 2.00 Securities and General Trust Britvic 5.30 C&W Communications 5.33 cents Daily Mail & 5.60 General Trust Great Portland 5.20 Estates Intermediate 13.00 Capital Group Rotork 4.75