FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 13.7 points off FTSE 100 on Weds June 6
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2012 / 10:35 AM / in 5 years

Ex-divs to take 13.7 points off FTSE 100 on Weds June 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON June 4 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 	
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 13.72 points off 	
the index.  	
        	
 COMPANY               (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                        (pence)           (points)   
 Associated British                       8.50             0.13
 Foods                                                   
 Evraz                                   17.00 cents       0.17
 Intertek                                23.00             0.14
 Vodafone Group                           6.47            12.45
 WPP Group                               17.14             0.83
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY               (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Alliance Trust                           2.3175
 Big Yellow Group                         5.50
 Booker                                   1.95
 British Assets Trust                     1.442
 Debenhams                                1.00
 Grainger                                 0.55
 Hunting                                 11.00
 Scottish Investment                      4.60
 Trust                                  
 Victrex                                  9.00
 Yule Catto                               2.30

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.