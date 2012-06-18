FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 2.3 points off FTSE 100 on June 20
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

Ex-divs to take 2.3 points off FTSE 100 on June 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON June 18 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.27 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                       (pence)           (points)   
 Experian                               21.75 cents       0.54
 Land Securities                         7.40             0.22
 Severn Trent                           42.06             0.38
 Severn Trent                           63.00             0.57
 special dividend                                       
 United Utilities                       21.34             0.56
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 3i Group                                5.40
 3i Infrastructure                       2.97
 Dairy Crest Group                      14.70
 Electrocomponents                       6.75  
 Invensys                                2.75
 MITIE Group                             5.20

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.