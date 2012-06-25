FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Weds
June 25, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Weds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON June 25 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.59 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                      (pence)           (points)   
 Compass Group                          7.20             0.53
 ICAP                                  16.00             0.34
 Next                                  62.50             0.39
 Tate & Lyle                           17.80             0.33
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 N Brown Group                          7.74
 Homeserve                              7.67
 KCOM Group                             2.67
 Paypoint                              17.80
 Petropavlovsk                          7.00
 Restaurant Group                       6.50

