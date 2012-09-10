FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 10, 2012 / 10:25 AM / in 5 years

Ex-divs to take 1 point off FTSE 100 on Sept 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.99 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                       (pence)           (points)   
 Admiral Group                           45.1              0.34
 Antofagasta                              8.5 cents        0.07
 Capita                                   7.9              0.20
 Hargreaves Lansdown                    17.49              0.15
                                                        
 Land Securities                          7.4              0.23
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                            (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Berendsen                                            8.0
 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment                     1.72
 Cookson Group                                        7.5
 International Public Partnership                     3.0
 Ladbrokes                                            4.3
 Rathbone Bros                                       17.0
 Rentokil Initial                                     0.67
 Restaurant Group                                     4.5
 Savills                                              3.3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
