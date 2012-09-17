FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 1.5 points off FTSE 100 on Sept 19
September 17, 2012 / 9:50 AM / in 5 years

Ex-divs to take 1.5 points off FTSE 100 on Sept 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.47 points off
the index.
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 Aviva                             10.0                1.15
 G4S                               3.42                0.19
 PETROFAC                          13.45               0.14
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 COMPUTACENTER                      5.0
 KIER GROUP                        44.5
 INTERSERVE                         6.4
 MELROSE                            2.6 
 PREMIER FARNELL                    4.4
 RENISHAW                           28.2
 RPS GROUP                          3.06
 IG GROUP                           16.75

