Ex-divs to take 1.7 points off FTSE 100 on Sept 26
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1.7 points off FTSE 100 on Sept 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.73 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 Centrica                            4.62             0.94
 Wm Morrison                         3.49             0.32
 RSA Insurance                       3.41              0.47
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Anite                                   1.125
 Bovis Homes                             3.00 
 Derwent London                          9.95 
 Dignity                                 5.36
 Drax Group                             14.40
 Filtrona                                3.90
 Kentz                                   5.50 cents
 Oxford Instruments                      7.228

