#Market News
October 22, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

Ex-dividends to take 5.75 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.75 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                       (pence)           (points)   
 British Sky                             16.2              0.65
 Broacasting Group                                      
 HSBC                                    9 cents           4.35
 Old Mutual                              1.75              0.34
 Smiths Group                            26.25             0.41
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                      (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Hansteen Holdings                              1.8
 Hunting                                        4.5
 JPMorgan Emerging Markets                      4.5
 Investment Trust                              
 John Menzies                                   7.35
 Senior                                         1.38
 Tullett Prebon                                 5.6
 J D Wetherspoon                                8
 William Hill                                   3.4

