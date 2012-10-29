FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 0.18 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 31
October 29, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Ex-divs to take 0.18 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.18 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 ITV                               0.80                0.10
 INTERTEK                          13.0                0.08
  
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 BOOKER                            0.38
 GO AHEAD                          55.50
 HOWDEN JOINERY                    0.30
 LAIRD                             3.40
 PROVIDENT                         28.80
 FINANCIAL

