Ex-divs to take 5.9 points off FTSE 100 Wednesday Nov 7
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 10:20 AM / in 5 years

Ex-divs to take 5.9 points off FTSE 100 Wednesday Nov 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.90 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 Barclays                           1.00             0.48
 BP                                 5.63             4.23
 Bunzl                              8.80             0.11
 Unilever                          19.77             0.94
 Whitbread                         19.50             0.14
 
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                 (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Ashmore Group                             10.75
 Dechra Pharmaceuticals                     8.50
 Genus                                     10.10
 Pace                                       0.928
 Stobart Group                              2.00

