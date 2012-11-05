Ex-divs to take 5.9 points off FTSE 100 Wednesday Nov 7

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.90 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Barclays 1.00 0.48 BP 5.63 4.23 Bunzl 8.80 0.11 Unilever 19.77 0.94 Whitbread 19.50 0.14 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Ashmore Group 10.75 Dechra Pharmaceuticals 8.50 Genus 10.10 Pace 0.928 Stobart Group 2.00