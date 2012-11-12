FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 12, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

Ex-divs to take 10.7 points off FTSE 100 on Weds, Nov. 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 10.7 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                         (pence)           (points)   
 GlaxoSmithKline                           18                3.6
 Marks & Spencer                            6.2              0.4
 Royal Dutch Shell 'A'                     27 ($0.43)        3.9
 Royal Dutch Shell 'B'                     27 ($0.43)        2.8
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                           (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Cable & Wireless communications                     0.8 ($0.0133)
 Edinburgh Investment Trust                          5.0
 Home Retail                                         1.0

