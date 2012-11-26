Ex-divs to take 2.5 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 28

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.49 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) AMEC 11.70 0.14 Johnson Matthey 15.50 0.13 National Grid 14.49 2.08 Tate & Lyle 7.40 0.14 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Alliance Trust 2.3175 Diploma 10.20 Dunelm 10.00 JD Sports Fashion 4.30 Lancashire Holdings 0.56 Telecom Plus 13.00 Utilico Emerging Markets 1.375