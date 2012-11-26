FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 2.5 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 28
November 26, 2012

Ex-divs to take 2.5 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.49 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 AMEC                                11.70             0.14
 Johnson Matthey                     15.50             0.13
 National Grid                       14.49             2.08
 Tate & Lyle                          7.40             0.14
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                   (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Alliance Trust                              2.3175
 Diploma                                    10.20
 Dunelm                                     10.00
 JD Sports Fashion                           4.30
 Lancashire Holdings                         0.56 
 Telecom Plus                               13.00 
 Utilico Emerging Markets                    1.375

