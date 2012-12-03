FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 1.9 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 5
#Market News
December 3, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1.9 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

London Dec.3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.92 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 Aberdeen Asset                       7.10             0.25
 Management                                         
 Associated                          20.00             0.27
 British Food                                       
 Carnival                            25.00 cents       0.11
 Carnival                            50.00 cents       0.22
 special div                                        
 Land Securities                      7.40             0.23
 SABMiller                           24.00 cents       0.55
 Severn Trent                        30.34             0.29
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Big Yellow Group                        5.00
 British Empire                          7.50
 Securities &                        
 General Trust                       
 British Empire                          3.50
 Securities &                        
 General Trust                       
 special div                         
 Britvic                                12.40
 Cranswick                               9.40
 De La Rue                              14.10
 Debenhams                               2.30
 Electrocomponents                       5.00
 Grainger                                1.40
 Homeserve                               3.60
 London Stock                            9.70
 Exchange                            
 Paypoint                               10.20
 Perpetual Income                        2.60
 & Growth                            
 Investment Trust                    
 Shanks Group                            1.10
 TR Property                             2.70
 Investment Trust

