Ex-divs to take 1.7 points off FTSE 100 on Weds
#Market News
December 10, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1.7 points off FTSE 100 on Weds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.7 points off
the index.
        
 COMPANY                  (RIC)      DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                     (pence)           (points)   
 Babcock International                   6.3             0.09
 Polymetal                              31.0 ($0.5)      0.24
 Wolseley                              122.0             1.37
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                       (RIC)     DIVIDEND

 Bellway                                  14.0
 3I Group                                  0.3
 Caledonia Investments                    12.9
 Investec                                  8.0
 Marston's                                 3.9
 Mitie Group                               4.6
 Worldwide Healthcare Trust                7.0
 3I Infrastructure Plc                     3.0

