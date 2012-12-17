FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 0.45 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 19
#Market News
December 17, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Ex-divs to take 0.45 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.45 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 Burberry                            8.00              0.14
 United                             11.44              0.31
 Utilities                                          
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Betfair                            4.00
 Greene King                        7.15
 Halfords                           8.00
 Murray Income                      7.00
 Trust

