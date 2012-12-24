Ex-divs take 0.9 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 24

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 company went ex-dividend on Monday, the date after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers took 0.93 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) BT Group 3.00 0.93 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND British Assets Trust 1.786 RPC Group 4.30