Ex-divs take 0.9 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 24
December 24, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

Ex-divs take 0.9 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 company went
ex-dividend on Monday, the date after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers took 0.93 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 BT Group                            3.00              0.93
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 British Assets Trust                      1.786
 RPC Group                                 4.30

