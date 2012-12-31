FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 0.3 points off FTSE 100 on Jan 2
December 31, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Ex-divs to take 0.3 points off FTSE 100 on Jan 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.27 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)               DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                          (pence)           (points)   
 Experian                                   10.75 cents       0.27
 
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)               DIVIDEND

 Aveva Group                               4.50
 A.G.Barr                                  7.40
 Dairy Crest                               5.70
 Halma                                     4.06
 ICAP                                      6.60
 ITE                                       4.40
 KCOM Group                                1.50
 Mercantile                                6.00
 Investment Trust                         
 Micro Focus                               7.40
 Monks Investment                          0.50
 Trust                                    
 Murray                                    9.00
 International Trust                      
                                          
 Polar Capital                             2.00
 Technology Trust                         
 Scottish Investment                       6.50
 Trust                                    
 WH Smith                                 18.60

