Ex-divs to take 0.3 points off FTSE 100 on Jan 2

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.27 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Experian 10.75 cents 0.27 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Aveva Group 4.50 A.G.Barr 7.40 Dairy Crest 5.70 Halma 4.06 ICAP 6.60 ITE 4.40 KCOM Group 1.50 Mercantile 6.00 Investment Trust Micro Focus 7.40 Monks Investment 0.50 Trust Murray 9.00 International Trust Polar Capital 2.00 Technology Trust Scottish Investment 6.50 Trust WH Smith 18.60