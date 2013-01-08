FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 8, 2013 / 8:15 AM / in 5 years

Ex-divs to take 0.2 points off FTSE 100 on Jan 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 company will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.23 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                      (pence)           (points)   
 British Land                           6.60              0.23
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Firstgroup                            7.62
 Paragon Group                         4.50
 Workspace Group                       3.22

