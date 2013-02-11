FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 17.4 points off FTSE 100 on Feb. 13
#Market News
February 11, 2013 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

Ex-divs to take 17.4 points off FTSE 100 on Feb. 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 17.41 points off 
the index.
        
 COMPANY                 (RIC)            DIVIDEND            INDEX IMPACT
                                          (pence)              (points)   
 AstraZeneca                                120.50               5.93
 BP                                           9.00 (cents)       4.28
 Royal Dutch Shell A                         43.00 (cents)       4.03
 Royal Dutch Shell B                         43.00 (cents)       2.85
 Sage Group                                   6.67               0.32 
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                 (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 F&C Commercial                            0.50
 Property Trust                           
 UK Commercial Property                    1.31
 Trust                                    
 Utilico Emerging                          1.53
 Markets

