Ex-divs to take 3.1 points off FTSE 100 on March 27

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.08 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) BRITISH LAND 6.6 0.233 B SKY B 11 0.428 PRUDENTIAL 20.79 2.089 SCHRODERS 30 0.134 SMITHS GROUP 12.5 0.193 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND BOVIS HOMES 6 DEVRO 5.85 JOHN LAING 3.125 MERCANTILE INV 18