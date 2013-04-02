FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 4 points off FTSE 100 on April 3
#Market News
April 2, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

Ex-divs to take 4 points off FTSE 100 on April 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.01 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                     (pence)           (points)   
 Hammerson                             6.2               0.17
 Pearson                              30.0               0.96
 RSA Insurance                         3.9               0.55
 Standard Life                        22.6               2.09
 Wolseley                             22.0               0.24
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                               (RIC)       DIVIDEND

 F&C Asset Management                               2.0
 Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust                2.5
 Interserve                                        14.1
 Jardine Lloyd                                     15.9
 Keller Group                                      15.2
 Murray International                              13.5
 Phoenix Group                                     26.7
 RIT Capital                                       14.0
 Smith (DS)                                         2.5

