Ex-divs to take 0.569 points off FTSE 100 Weds. April 10

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.569 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) GKN 4.8 0.308 IMI 20.7 0.261 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Amlin 16.5 4.233 BBA Aviation 10.45 1.685 Bodycote 8.3 0.824 Berendsen 17.5 1.562 Dialight 9.5 0.144 F&C Comm Prp 0.5 (Gross) 0.129 Filtrona 8.6 1.041 Fisher (James) 11.83 0.251 Herald Inv Tst 1.0 0.041 JPM U.S. Inv Tst 7.5 0.197 Merchant Tst 5.8 0.313 Rotork 26.6 1.192 RPS Group 3.34 0.381 St James's Place 6.39 1.041 Savills 12.7 (incl. 6 0.807 pence special div) Ultra Electronics 27.8 0.993 Total 14.83