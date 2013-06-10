FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 13.74 points off FTSE 100 on June 12
#Market News
June 10, 2013 / 9:41 AM / 4 years ago

Ex-divs to take 13.74 points off FTSE 100 on June 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 13.74 points off
the index.      
 COMPANY            RIC            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 Johnson Matthey                     41.50             0.33
 Vodafone                             6.92            13.41
 Total                                                13.74
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:       
 COMPANY                           (RIC)                    DIVIDEND

 Booker Group                                                2.25 
 Brewin Dolphin                                              3.55
 Big Yellow Group                                            6.0
 Edinburgh Investment Trust                                  7.80
                                                            
 F&C Commercial Property Trust                               0.50
 Hunting                                                    14.00
 Intermediate Capital                                       13.70
 Londonmetric Property                                       3.50 
 Moneysupermarket.com Group                                 12.92 
 Scottish Investment Trust                                   4.80
 Shaftesbury                                                 6.25
 Templeton Emerging Markets                                  6.25
 Victrex                                                    10.35

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
