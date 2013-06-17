FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take up to 1.8 points off FTSE 100 on June 19
#Market News
June 17, 2013 / 1:55 PM / in 4 years

Ex-divs to take up to 1.8 points off FTSE 100 on June 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on
Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 1.64 and 1.83 points off
the index.  
    
 Name            RIC     Dividend    Div.     Unadj.       Stock     Gross    Max     Min Shift
                           Type    Currency  Dividend   Alternative   or     Shift    
                                                                      Net             
 EXPERIAN                 Final      USc        24                   Gross  0.605692  0.605692
                                                                                      
 LAND SECS                Final      GBp       7.60         Yes      Gross  0.185848      
 SEVERN TRENT             Final      GBp       45.51                 Gross  0.425352  0.425352
                                                                                      
 UNITED UTIL              Final      GBp       22.88                 Gross   0.6124    0.6124
   
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
    
 Name                   RIC       Dividend  Dividend  Unadjusted
                                    Type    Currency   Dividend
 3I INF. ORD                       Final      GBp        3.52
 AVEVA GROUP                       Final      GBp        19.5
 ELECTROCOMPONENT                  Final      GBp        6.75
 3I GROUP                          Final      GBp         5.4
 INVENSYS                          Final      GBp        3.57
 PERSONAL ASSETS                  Interim     GBP         1.4
 RESTAURANT GROUP                  Final      GBp         7.3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
