FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take up to 1.4 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 11
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2013 / 2:59 PM / 4 years ago

Ex-divs to take up to 1.4 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 1.4 points
off the index.  
        
 Name                      (RIC)       Div. Type  Unadjusted Div.  Max Shift
                                                                   
 Admiral Group                         Combined   48.90            0.3687
 G4S                                   Interim     3.42            0.1885
 Hargreaves Lansdown                   Combined   23.29            0.1989
 Land Securities                       Interim     6.08            0.1853
 Standard Life                         Interim     5.22            0.4809
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 Name                               (RIC)      Dividend Type  Unadj. Dividend
 Alent                                         Interim        2.89
 Bwin.Party                                    Interim        1.8
 Berendsen                                     Interim        8.8
 F&C Commmercial Property Trust                Interim        0.5
 International Public Partnership              Interim        3.075
 Rathbone Brothers                             Interim        18
 Rank Group                                    Final          2.85
 Restaurant Group                              Interim        5.25
 Savills                                       Interim        3.5
 Temple Bar Investment Trust                   Interim        15.1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.