Ex-divs to take 1.7 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 25
#Market News
September 23, 2013 / 11:14 AM / 4 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1.7 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.7 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY         (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                  (pence)           (points)   
 Centrica                           4.9               0.98
 Old Mutual                         2.1               0.40
 RSA                                2.3               0.32
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY               (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Bovis Homes Group                       4.0
 Drax Group                              8.7
 Essentra                                4.8
 Kentz Corp                              6.6
 Murray Inc Trust                        9.8
 Oxford Instruments                      8.2
 Premier Farnell                         4.4
 Playtech                                7.8
 Redrow                                  1.0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
