#Market News
October 28, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

Ex-divs to take 0.25 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.25 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND             INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)               (points)   
 Fresnillo                           22.39 U.S. cents      0.09
 ITV                                  1.1                  0.16
   
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Booker Group                          0.45
 Go-Ahead Group                       55.5
 Provident                            31
 Financial

