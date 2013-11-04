FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take up to 6.3 points off FTSE 100 on Nov. 6
#Market News
November 4, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

Ex-divs to take up to 6.3 points off FTSE 100 on Nov. 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 
companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which
investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
 
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by
market-makers would take between 1.2 and 6.32 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY     (RIC)      Unadjusted      Max Shift   Stock
                        Div. (pence)                Alternative
                                                    
 Barclays                 1             0.6232      Yes
 BP                       9.5 (cents)   4.3483      Yes
 Bunzl                   10             0.1287      No
 Unilever                22.8           1.0663      No
 Whitbread               21.8           0.1524      Yes
    
FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend: 
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)      Unadjusted Div.

 Ashmore                      11.75 
 Dechra Pharma                9.66 
 Hunting                      4.75
 Laird                        4.1 
 Pace                         1.192

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
