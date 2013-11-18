FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 7.4 points off FTSE 100 on Nov. 20
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

Ex-divs to take 7.4 points off FTSE 100 on Nov. 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.4 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)         Unadjusted Div.  Max Shift

 Carnival                         25 cents          0.109778007
 Next                             36                0.21077789
 J Sainsbury                       5                0.270696723
 Tate & Lyle                       7.8              0.140891063
 Vodafone                          3.53             6.664619615
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                        (RIC)            Unadjusted Div.

 Edinburgh Dragon Trust                            2.2 
 Edinburgh Investment Trust                        5 
 Euromoney Institutional                          15.75   
 Genus                                            11.1 
 Great Portland Estates                           3.16 
 HICL Infrastructure                              3.5 
 Synergy Health                                   8.57 
 TalkTalk Telecom Group                           4 
 Witan Investment Trust                           3.3

