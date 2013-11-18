Ex-divs to take 7.4 points off FTSE 100 on Nov. 20

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.4 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) Unadjusted Div. Max Shift Carnival 25 cents 0.109778007 Next 36 0.21077789 J Sainsbury 5 0.270696723 Tate & Lyle 7.8 0.140891063 Vodafone 3.53 6.664619615 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) Unadjusted Div. Edinburgh Dragon Trust 2.2 Edinburgh Investment Trust 5 Euromoney Institutional 15.75 Genus 11.1 Great Portland Estates 3.16 HICL Infrastructure 3.5 Synergy Health 8.57 TalkTalk Telecom Group 4 Witan Investment Trust 3.3