Ex-divs to take 0.3 points off FTSE 100 on Nov. 27
November 25, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 4 years ago

Ex-divs to take 0.3 points off FTSE 100 on Nov. 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.34 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)            Unadjusted Div.  Max Shift 

 AMEC                                    13.5              0.155
 Johnson Matthey                         17                0.135
 Vedanta Resources                       22 cents          0.053
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 3i Infrastructure                    3.35 
 Dunelm                               11.5 
 Diploma                              10.7 
 Lancashire                           45 cents (special dividend)
 Telecom Plus                         16 
 UDG Healthcare                       6.95 euro cents

