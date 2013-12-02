Ex-divs to take 3.88 points off FTSE 100 Dec. 4

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.88 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Associated British Foods 22.65 0.31 Aberdeen Asset Management 10.00 0.37 Land Securities 6.08 0.18 London Stock Exchange 10.10 0.07 National Grid 14.49 2.10 SABMiller 25.00 cents 0.56 Severn Trent 32.16 0.30 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Atkins WS 10.50 Alliance Trust 2.39 British Empire Securities 11.00 Britvic 13.00 N Brown 5.67 Cranswick 10.00 Debenhams 2.40 De La Rue 14.10 Direct Line 4.00 Electrocomponents 5.00 F&C Commercial Property 0.50 Greencore Group 2.32 Homeserve 3.63 Intermediate Capital Group 6.60 Londonmetric 3.20 Paypoint 11.40 Pepretual Income & Growth 2.70 Personal Assets 140 TR Property Investment 2.85 Worldwide Healthcare 7.00