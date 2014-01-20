Ex-divs to take up to 2.08 points off FTSE 100 on Wed Jan 22

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take as much as 2.08 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK INDEX IMPACT (pence) ALTERNATIVE (points) Compass Group 16 No 1.11 SSE 26 Yes 0.96 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND City of London Investment Trust 3.63 IG Group 5.75 Shaftesbury 5