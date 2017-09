LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - No FTSE 100 companies are due to go ex-dividend on Wednesday. FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout, are as follows: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Bankers Investment Trust 3.6 Fenner 7.5 Merchant Trust 5.9 Pennon Group 9.4