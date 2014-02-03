FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 1 point off FTSE 100 on Feb 5
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1 point off FTSE 100 on Feb 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 
company will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors
will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by
market-makers would take 1.04 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY   (RIC)      DIVIDEND    INDEX IMPACT
                      (pence)      (points)   
 Unilever               22.22        1.04
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                              (RIC)     DIVIDEND

 Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust               16.15
 Daejan Holdings                                 35
 The Edinburgh Investment Trust                   5 
 Stagecoach Group                                 2.9 
 Victrex                                         32.65

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.