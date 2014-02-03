Ex-divs to take 1 point off FTSE 100 on Feb 5

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 company will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.04 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Unilever 22.22 1.04 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust 16.15 Daejan Holdings 35 The Edinburgh Investment Trust 5 Stagecoach Group 2.9 Victrex 32.65