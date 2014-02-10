FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 11.2 points off FTSE 100 on Feb 12
Sections
Featured
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 10, 2014 / 10:20 AM / 4 years ago

Ex-divs to take 11.2 points off FTSE 100 on Feb 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 11.23 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                 (RIC)                DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT

 BP                                             9.50 cents        4.18
 Royal Dutch Shell A                           45.00 cents        4.10 
 Royal Dutch Shell B                           45.00 cents        2.63
 Sage Group                                     7.44 pence        0.32
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                         (RIC)                DIVIDEND

 F&C Commercial Property Trust                         0.50 
                                                      
 UK Commercial Property Trust                          1.31

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.