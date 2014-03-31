FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 3.78 points off FTSE 100 on April 2
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 3.78 points off FTSE 100 on April 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.78 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY     (RIC)      DIVIDEND      ESTIMATED
                        (pence)       IMPACT
                                      (points)
 Aviva                    9.4         1.10
 Next                    50           0.30
 Pearson                 32           1.04
 Resolution              14.09        0.76
                                      
 Tullow Oil               8           0.29
                                      
 Wolseley                27.5         0.29
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                       (pence)    
 888 Holdings                           11 USc
 F&C Asset                               2
 Management                            
 Interserve                             14.7
 John Laing                              3.25
 Infrastructure Fund                   
 Jardine Lloyd                          17.1
 Mercantile                             16
 Investment Trust                      
 Murray                                 14.5
 International Trust                   
 Phoenix Group                           0.267
 Rit Capital                            14.7
 Smith (DS)                              3.2
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.