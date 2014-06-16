Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on June 18

EDINBURGH, June 16 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.31 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) LAND SECURITIES 6.32 0.20 SEVERN TRENT 48.24 0.46 UNITED UTILITIES 24.03 0.65 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) 3I INF. ORD 3.35 3I GROUP 13.3 MERCANTILE INV 8 PERSONAL ASSETS 1.4 RESTAURANT GROUP 12.2 SCOTTISH INV TR 4.8 TEMPLETON EMERGE 7.25 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)