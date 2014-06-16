FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on June 18
June 16, 2014 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on June 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EDINBURGH, June 16 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.31 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)      DIVIDEND       IMPACT
                               (pence)        
 LAND SECURITIES                 6.32         0.20
 SEVERN TRENT                   48.24         0.46
 UNITED UTILITIES               24.03         0.65
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                    (pence)    
 3I INF. ORD                         3.35
 3I GROUP                           13.3
 MERCANTILE INV                      8
 PERSONAL ASSETS                     1.4
 RESTAURANT GROUP                   12.2
                                    
 SCOTTISH INV TR                     4.8
                                    
 TEMPLETON EMERGE                    7.25
                                    
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
