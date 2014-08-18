FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take up to 11.1 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 20
August 18, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take up to 11.1 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 11.09
points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)      DIVIDEND                MAX        MIN
                              (pence)                 IMPACT     IMPACT
 British American               52.78                 3.9483     3.5534
 Tobacco                                                         
 Carnival                       27.78 (U.S. cents)    0.1199     0.1079
 Hammerson                       8.8                  0.2465     0.1972
 HSBC Holdings                  11.11 (U.S. cents)    5.0138     
 InterContinental               16.44                 0.1539     0.1385
 Hotels Group                                                    
 Mondi                          14.7 (euro cents)     0.1709     0.1538
 Prudential                     12.43                 1.2560     1.1304
 Rexam                           6.44                 0.1787     0.1608
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                         (pence)    
 Berkeley Group                           100
 Brit                                       6.94 
 Catlin Group                              10.5 
 Fidessa Group                             14.56 
 HICL Infrastructure                        1.81 
 Taylor Wimpey                              0.27 
 UBM                                        7.56 
 Witan Investment                           8.00 
 Trust                                   
 
 (Reporting by Tricia Wright)

