Ex-divs to take 2.05 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 27

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 2.05 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX MIN (pence) IMPACT IMPACT CAPITA 9.60 0.25 0.25 CRH 18.50 euro YES 0.43 cents FRIENDS 7.05 0.38 0.38 LIFE LEGAL & 2.90 0.67 0.67 GENERAL ST JAMES'S 8.93 0.18 0.18 PLACE TULLOW OIL 4.00 0.14 0.14 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence unless otherwise stated) AFRICAN BARRICK 1.40 U.S cents ALLIANCE TRUST 2.46 BLACKROCK WORLD 7.00 MINING TRUST CRODA 29.50 HENDERSON 2.60 HIKMA 11.00 U.S cents LANCASHIRE 5.00 U.S cents MERLIN 2.00 ROTORK 19.20 SEGRO 4.90 STAGECOACH 6.60 ULTRA 13.20 ELECTRONICS WOOD GROUP 8.90 U.S cents (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)