Ex-divs to take 2.05 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 27
August 26, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 2.05 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 2.05 points
off the index.  
        
 COMPANY       (RIC)      DIVIDEND         STOCK OPTION   MAX        MIN
                          (pence)                         IMPACT     IMPACT
 CAPITA                     9.60                          0.25       0.25
 CRH                       18.50 euro      YES            0.43       
                          cents                                      
 FRIENDS                    7.05                          0.38       0.38
 LIFE                                                                
 LEGAL &                    2.90                          0.67       0.67
 GENERAL                                                             
 ST JAMES'S                 8.93                          0.18       0.18
 PLACE                                                               
 TULLOW OIL                 4.00                          0.14       0.14
                                                                     
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence unless
                                   otherwise
                                   stated)    
 AFRICAN BARRICK                    1.40 U.S cents
 ALLIANCE TRUST                     2.46
 BLACKROCK WORLD                    7.00
 MINING TRUST                      
                                   
 CRODA                             29.50
 HENDERSON                          2.60
 HIKMA                             11.00 U.S cents
 LANCASHIRE                         5.00 U.S cents
 MERLIN                             2.00
 ROTORK                            19.20
 SEGRO                              4.90
 STAGECOACH                         6.60
 ULTRA                             13.20
 ELECTRONICS                       
 WOOD GROUP                         8.90 U.S cents
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
