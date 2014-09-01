FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 4.86 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 3
#Market News
September 1, 2014 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 4.86 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 4.86 points
off the index.  
        
 COMPANY        (RIC)          DIVIDEND             IMPACT
                               (pence)              
 AGGREKO                         9.38               0.089
 ARM                             2.52               0.139    
 BHP BILLITON                   62.00 US cents      3.119
 GLENCORE                        6.00 US cents      1.375
 SHIRE                           2.24               0.052
 TUI TRAVEL                      4.05               0.081
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                            (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                     (pence)    
 AMLIN                                                8.10
 BETFAIR                                             14.00
 CAPITAL & COUNTIES                                   0.50
 CARILLION                                            5.60
 CENTAMIN                                             0.0087 US$
 CINEWORLD                                            3.80
 ESURE                                                5.10
 FOXTONS                                              4.54
 GRAFTON                                              3.00
 HELLERMANNTYTON                                      2.82 Euro cents
 INTL PERSONAL FINANCE                                4.20
 JP MORGAN AMERICAN IT CLOSED FUND                    1.00
                                                     
 JOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE                            3.25
 MICRO FOCUS                                         17.70
 MICHAEL PAGE                                         3.42
 NATIONAL EXPRESS                                     3.35
 PERPETUAL INCOME & GROWTH                            2.80
 PHOENIX                                              0.27
 PERSONAL ASSETS                                      1.40
 POLYMETAL                                            0.08 US$
 REGUS                                                1.06
 SERCO                                                3.10
 STOCK SPIRITS                                        1.25 Euro cents
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
