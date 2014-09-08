Ex-divs to take 1.5 points off FTSE 100 on Sep. 10

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.54 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) ADMIRAL GROUP 49.40 0.38 G4S 3.42 0.21 HARGREAVES LANSDOWN 25.00 0.22 LAND SECURITIES 6.32 0.20 STANDARD LIFE 5.60 0.53 TOTAL 1.54 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) AL NOOR HOSP. 3.70 BWIN.PARTY 1.89 BERENDSEN 9.50 ELEMENTIS 1.59 F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST 0.50 RATHBONE BROTHERS 19.00 RANK GROUP 3.15 RESTAURANT GROUP 6.10 SAVILLS 3.75 TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST 15.55 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)