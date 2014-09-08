FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 1.5 points off FTSE 100 on Sep. 10
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
September 8, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1.5 points off FTSE 100 on Sep. 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.54 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                  (RIC)            DIVIDEND          IMPACT
                                           (pence)           
 ADMIRAL GROUP                               49.40           0.38
 G4S                                          3.42           0.21
 HARGREAVES LANSDOWN                         25.00           0.22
 LAND SECURITIES                              6.32           0.20
 STANDARD LIFE                                5.60           0.53
                                                             
 TOTAL                                                       1.54
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                          (RIC)               DIVIDEND
                                                      (pence)    
 AL NOOR HOSP.                                         3.70
 BWIN.PARTY                                            1.89
 BERENDSEN                                             9.50
 ELEMENTIS                                             1.59
 F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST                         0.50
 RATHBONE BROTHERS                                    19.00
 RANK GROUP                                            3.15
 RESTAURANT GROUP                                      6.10
 SAVILLS                                               3.75
 TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST                          15.55
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.