Ex-divs to take up to 10.1 points off FTSE 100 on Nov. 6

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 10.1 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT BARCLAYS 1.00 YES 0.65 BUNZL 11.00 0.14 BP 10.00 USc YES 4.55 GLAXOSMITHKLINE 19.00 3.64 UNILEVER 22.52 1.07 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) ASHMORE 12.00 DECHRA 10.65 HUNTING 8.10 USc LAIRD 4.27 MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS 3.90 PACE 1.33 UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST 0.92 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)