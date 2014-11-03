FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take up to 10.1 points off FTSE 100 on Nov. 6
November 3, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 10.1 points
off the index.  
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX
                              (pence)                      IMPACT
 BARCLAYS                       1.00         YES           0.65
 BUNZL                         11.00                       0.14
 BP                            10.00 USc     YES           4.55
 GLAXOSMITHKLINE               19.00                       3.64
                                                           
 UNILEVER                      22.52                       1.07
  
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                         (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                  (pence)    
 ASHMORE                                           12.00
 DECHRA                                            10.65
 HUNTING                                            8.10 USc
 LAIRD                                              4.27
 MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS                          3.90
 PACE                                               1.33
 UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST                       0.92
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

