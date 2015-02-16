FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 10.73 points off FTSE 100 on Feb. 19
February 16, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 10.73 points off FTSE 100 on Feb. 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 10.73 points off
the index.      
 COMPANY           (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX
                              (pence)                      IMPACT
 ASTRAZENECA                   125.00                      6.21
 CARNIVAL                       25.00 USc                  0.12
 GLAXOSMITHKLINE                23.00                      4.40
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:
        
 COMPANY                         (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                  (pence)    
 CATLIN                                            22.00
 PZ CUSSONS                                         2.61
 UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST                       0.92
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
