Ex-divs to take 2.6 points off FTSE 100 on Feb 26
#Market News
February 23, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 2.6 points off FTSE 100 on Feb 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.57 points off
the index.       
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      MAX
                       (pence)       IMPACT
 Diageo                  21.5        2.13
 easyJet                 45.4        0.44
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 Beazley                            18.00
 HICL                                1.81
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
