Ex-divs to take 14.46 points off FTSE 100 on March 5
March 2, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 14.46 points off FTSE 100 on March 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 14.46 points off
the index.     
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND           STOCK OPTION   MAX IMPACT
                       (pence)                           
 CRH                    0.44 euro cents                  0.82
 HSBC                  20.00 U.S cents                   9.73
 RIO TINTO             77.98                             3.83
 RSA                    2.00                             0.08
  
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY                             (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                      (pence)    
 ASHMORE                                                4.55
 BREWIN DOLPHIN                                         6.25
 DOMINO PRINTING                                       14.76
 GENUS                                                  6.10
 HAYS                                                   0.87
 KENNEDY WILSON EUROPE REAL ESTATE                      7.00
                                                      
 KIER GROUP                                            24.00
 OXFORD INSTRUMENTS                                     3.70
 PERSONAL ASSETS TRUST                                140.00
 RENISHAW                                              12.50
 REDROW                                                 2.00
 ST MODWEN PROPERTIES                                   3.14
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
