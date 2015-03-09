FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 8.24 points off FTSE 100 on March 12
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 9, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 8.24 points off FTSE 100 on March 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.24 points off
the index.    
 COMPANY                        (RIC)         DIVIDEND          IMPACT
                                              (pence)          
 BHP Billiton                                 62.00 US cents    3.41
 Direct Line Insurance Group                  12.80             0.78
 Hargreaves Lansdown                           7.30             0.06
 Hammerson                                    11.20             0.35
 Land Securities Group                         6.32             0.20
 Randgold Resources                           60.00 US cents    0.14
 Shire                                        12.51             0.29
 Standard Chartered                           57.20 US cents    3.01
 TOTAL                                                          8.24
    Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:     
 (RIC)         COMPANY                                        Dividend
               Crest Nicholson Holdings                        10.20
               Dechra Pharmaceuticals                           5.12 
               Dunelm Group                                     5.50
               F&C Commercial Property Trust                    0.50
               Keller Group                                    16.80
               Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust       2.80
               Temple Bar Investment Trust                     23.33
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.