Ex-divs to take 4.86 points off FTSE 100 on April 16
April 13, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 4.86 points off FTSE 100 on April 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.86 points off
the index.  
 COMPANY            (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX
                               (pence)                      IMPACT
 BAE SYSTEMS                     12.30                      1.53
 CAPITA                          19.60                      0.51
 HIKMA                           21.00 USc                  0.07
 INTU PROPERTIES                  9.10                      0.30
 RECKITT BENCKISER               79.00                      2.00
 SMITH & NEPHEW                  18.60 USc                  0.45
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
 COMPANY                                      (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                               (pence)    
 AMLIN                                                          33.90
 AL NOOR HOSPITALS                                              13.40 USc
 JP MORGAN AMERICAN INVT TRUST                                   2.25
 JUST RETIREMENT                                                 1.10
 MELROSE INDUSTRIES                                              5.30
 NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INCOME CLOSED FUND                      0.89
                                                               
 PETROFAC                                                       43.80 USc
 RENTOKIL INITIAL                                                1.82
 SAVILLS                                                        19.25
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

